Super Cup 2019: Cesar Ferrando - Jamshedpur FC is the best team in the world

The 59-year-old has full faith in his team ahead of their game against FC Goa in the Super Cup...

coach Cesar Ferrando feels that his side is ready to face in the quarterfinal of the 2019 Super Cup despite not being involved in a competitive fixture for over a month.

The Tata Steel-owned team was awarded a walkover in their Round-of-16 clash against as the outfit didn't turn up for the tie. Jamshedpur were last in action on February 27 when they defeated a second-string 5-1.

"It's a difficult match for us because we haven't competed against ISL teams in the last month. This match is very important in the Super Cup. FC Goa is a very good team who score a lot of goals but I think we are ready to play and I hope that we can win," Ferrrando said.

"The team is training very hard. For us, this is a serious cup and we want to show our respect to this competition," he added.

With their attacking woes set to continue in the cup competition, as the services of Tim Cahill are no longer available and Gaurav Mukhi serving his ban, the Spaniard still feels he has the best team in the world.

"It (lack of attacking options) has been a big problem for us this season. I think Gaurav's ban and Tim's injury were bad for the team but we played well and scored goals. We made a few mistakes and we couldn't qualify for the [ISL] play-offs. I am happy with my team. I was very happy with the performance of my team this season.

"I am very proud of my team. I coach the best team in the world. For me, at the moment, Jamshedpur is the best team in the world and Jamshedpur have the best players in the world. I don't want to make any excuses," he maintained.