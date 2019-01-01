Super Cup issue: AIFF's League Committee to convene on April 12

AIFF's league committee to meet just a day before Super Cup final...

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) league committee is set to convene in Bhubaneswar on April 12, Goal has learnt.

It is expected that the committee members will deliberate on possible sanctions that might be imposed on the rebel clubs for giving walkovers in the Super Cup despite registering their squads. Discussions will also be held on the restructuring of various youth leagues in the country.

The Chairman of this committee is Subrata Dutta, senior vice-president of AIFF and the deputy chairman is Lalnghinglova Hmar. Other members include Chirag Tanna, Rochak Langer, B K Roka, Anil Kumar P, and Souter Vaz.

Only and have officially declared their participation in the Super Cup. The other I-League clubs, as of now, have remained firm in their stance of not taking the pitch as AIFF has refused to reschedule the qualifiers.

remains the only club who have not registered their squad for the tournament. Another Kolkata giant also issued a statement where they confirmed that the club will not be taking part in the Super Cup.

The release read, “The Board of QEBFC met today and discussed the participation in the Super Cup Tournament. The East Bengal Nominees on the Board suggested that since an alliance of Clubs have already been formed, it would be unethical for us to come out of the Alliance."

Now, with the Super Cup matches underway, it remains to be seen how many I-League clubs actually pull out and what sanctions they might face, in case they do.