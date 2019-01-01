AIA and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Announce Extension of Global Principal Partnership until 2027

AIA to continue partnership with Spurs...

AIA Group Limited (“AIA or the “Company”; stock code: 1299), the world’s largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, today announced the extension of its long-standing and successful partnership with Hotspur Football Club (“Spurs” or “the Club”).

Following an expansion of the partnership in 2017, when AIA became the Club’s Global Principal Partner, today’s announcement in Shanghai will see the partnership extended to the end of the

2026/27 season. The AIA brand will continue to appear on the front of the Club’s Men’s, Women’s and Academy team’s shirts in all competitions.

The announcement in Shanghai is a significant highlight for AIA Group as it celebrates its Centennial in the city in which it was founded in 1919. AIA and Spurs will continue to work

together by developing unique content with Spurs’ players, the manager, coaches, fitness professionals and nutritionists in support of AIA’s purpose-led brand promise of helping people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

The Club and AIA have seen great success in delivering our unique community coaching programme with more than 40,000 children and young people participating to date. With the

extension of our partnership, we are delighted to bring the opportunity to develop skills and improve physical fitness to even more people across our 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific region through the programme.

Ng Keng Hooi, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said, “The enormous popularity of the English Premier League and Spurs across our markets, coupled with the ongoing success of the

Club on the field, which culminated in the UEFA Final appearance earlier this year, make this an ideal time to extend our partnership. As the Club’s Global Principal Partner, we will continue to create many opportunities for our customers, agents, employees and local communities to interact with Spurs players, coaching and support staff. We’ve already enjoyed a great deal of success together and I am very confident that both on and off the field there is much more to come”.

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman, Daniel Levy, said, “This renewed and extended partnership demonstrates the strength and success of our well-established relationship with AIA and

underlines the positive impact we have been able to bring to AIA’s brand and business. We are proud to have the immense support of AIA at such a significant time in the Club’s history. We

shall continue to collaborate to drive the Club’s and AIA’s growth in Asia and support AIA’s commitment to healthy living in its Centennial year and beyond”.