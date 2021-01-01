Musa: Ex-Leicester City star's NPFL return kept on ice as Warri Wolves hold Kano Pillars

The Super Eagles forward was not listed for action as Sai Masu Gida settled for a draw against the Seasiders

Ahmed Musa did not make his much-awaited Nigeria Professional Football League return as 10-man Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw at Warri Wolves.

The Nigeria international joined the Sani Abacha Stadium giants on April 13 for a second stint at the club.

Musa had been a free agent since parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on October 25, 2020.

The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow star returned to Sai Masu Gida after agreeing on a short-term contract with the Nigerian top-flight outfit.

Many Nigerian fans had expected him to feature against the Seasiders, but to their disappointment, the 28-year-old did not make Ibrahim Musa’s squad for the crunch encounter.

At the Warri Township Stadium, the hosts put up a fine attacking display. However, their efforts were repelled by good goalkeeping from Joshua Enaholo.

Pillars’ ambition of picking up an away win suffered a massive setback as their Cameroonian import Ndasi Kadiang was given his marching orders by referee Jelili Ogunmuyiwa for a second caution.

Despite playing with a man down, the visitors took the lead in the 57th minute courtesy of Auwalu Ali Malam.

Knowing that a defeat would spell doom for their battle against relegation, Paul Offor’s men came back stronger in search of an equaliser.

In the 75th minute, they came close to finding the net, but Stanley Otu’s header sailed over the crossbar.

Their persistence paid off with four minutes left to play as Mark Daniel scored from the penalty area after a foul was committed by one of Pillars’ defenders.

Following this away draw, Pillars dropped to second on the NPFL log while Akwa United took over the leadership position following their 2-1 home triumph over Gbenga Ogunbote’s Sunshine Stars.

Musa is expected to be in action when the former Nigerian champions take on struggling Adamawa United in their next outing. The Yola based outfit are at the base of the log after amassing just 12 points so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

The speedy forward began his European expedition at Eredivisie side VVV Venlo and his impressive performances at the Dutch side saw him sign for Russian top-flight side CSKA Moscow.

Having won three Premier League titles, one Russian Cup and two Russia Super Cups with the Horses in his four-year spell, he joined Leicester City on July 8, 2016, for a club record of £16.6 million at that time.

His presence would serve as a big boost for Sai Masu Gida who are in the race to emerge as Nigerian league champions for the fifth time.