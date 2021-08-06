Monterrey boss Aguirre worried about facing Liga MX 'revelation' Mazatlan with stars in doubt

Rayados face the biggest surprise club of the Apertura to date on Friday

Monterrey head coach Javier Aguirre is concerned about the test that Mazatlan could bring on Friday in Liga MX action given the Gunners' back-to-back wins to start the Apertura.

The manager branded Mazatlan as the season's "revelation" so far, with Rayados' looming opponent having beaten Cruz Azul and Pachuca in impressive fashion.

Aguirre could again be without Rogelio Funes Mori and Jesus Gallardo for the game because of post-Gold Cup fatigue, though he said it's possible the forwards would still feature.

What has been said?

"We lack forcefulness," Aguirre said via TUDN. "If there is a revelation team, it is Mazatlan, getting six points, beating Cruz Azul, the champion in Azteca and then going back to Pachuca, it is not easy.

"They are the best in the tournament right now and we will try to be more forceful. The team is with absence, but tomorrow is a good test for us. Hopefully we are in tune in front of the rival goal and we are organized. They are a serious team.

"[Funes Mori and Gallardo] both want to play, I didn't expect less from them. But I have not made the decision yet.

"I will make the decision [at the last moment] because there is an important game on Wednesday, but first the A, and the A is Mazatlan."

Moreno out with hamstring injury

Adding to Aguirre's worries, center back Hector Moreno has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Moreno sustained the muscle problem in the Gold Cup final.

