Aguero told ‘Arsenal is a good fit’ as he heads for Man City exit but Clichy expects switch to Spain

The Argentine frontman will be leaving the Etihad Stadium as a free agent this summer, with a former team-mate speculating on his next move

Sergio Aguero has been told that Arsenal would be a “good fit” for him if he wanted to stay in the Premier League after leaving Manchester City, but former team-mate Gael Clichy still expects the Argentine striker to head for Spain this summer.

A prolific presence is set to leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent when his contract expires , with the Blues preparing to bid farewell to their all-time leading goalscorer.

Various landing spots have been mooted for Aguero, from the Premier League to his native Argentina, and Clichy expects the 32-year-old to go chasing the sun despite having potentially intriguing options to consider in England.

What has been said?

Former Arsenal defender Clichy, who spent six years at City between 2011 and 2017, has told Stadium Astro when quizzed on Aguero’s future: “I could see him staying in the Premier League, because he will want to climb to third or second [in the all-time top goalscorers charts].

“He can get there, for sure. Does he want that? Ten years with Manchester City is enough, I think he will move where he can enjoy it a bit more.

“Can he see himself at another English club? That’s the question. He loves the sun.

“I would like to see him stay [in England] to get to second or third in goals, but I think he will move away from the Premier League.

“I think Arsenal is a good fit, in terms of style of play. They play nice football and they create opportunities, but I really doubt he would go there.

“I’m pretty sure he will go to Spain.”

Where could Aguero end up?

The South American has already spent time in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, plundering 101 goals through 234 appearances.

A return to Spain has been mooted, with Barcelona said to be keen on acquiring a proven No.9 with no transfer fee required.

Any move to Camp Nou could see Aguero reunited with international team-mate Lionel Messi – although questions continue to be asked of how long a six-time Ballon d’Or winner will be sticking around in Catalunya.

The bigger picture

For now, Aguero’s focus remains locked on events at City.

Article continues below

Pep Guardiola’s side are in the process of chasing down a historic quadruple, with the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund next on the agenda for them.

Aguero will be hoping to figure prominently in trophy bids, with injury issues having frustrated him this season as just three goals have been recorded through 15 appearances.

Further reading