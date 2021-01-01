Agent of Hakimi & Lautaro admits 'all players have a price' amid Chelsea & Real Madrid transfer talk

Two men that helped Inter to Serie A title glory in 2020-21 are seeing moves away from San Siro mooted in the summer window

The agent of Inter stars Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez claims no summer transfer deals are on the cards for his clients, amid talk of interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid, but Alejandro Camano admits that "all players have a price".

Sales are being mooted at San Siro as the Serie A champions need to start cutting costs and balancing the books.

Prized assets are seeing moves elsewhere speculated on, with interest building across Europe as rivals of the Italian title holders look to take advantage of an unfortunate situation in Milan.

Camano is aware of the rumours surrounding players on his books, but insists no offers have been received as yet for Hakimi despite the highly-rated defender reported to be interesting Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

He has told Telelombardia: "There is no situation at the moment. I haven’t talked to any club and I don’t think Inter have either. It is a difficult time for football, there is a difficult economic situation.

"It is not easy to get out of this complicated situation due to Covid-19. I think it is not possible today to say who will leave Inter from Inter to fix this difficult economic situation.

"He is very young, joining Inter was a very intelligent decision. When the transfer window opens, we receive calls you for players, for all the players. The transfer market begins and if Inter are in trouble we will understand what to do. The market will tell."

The Argentina international forward was heavily linked with Barcelona in 2020, but Real Madrid are now said to be leading the chase for a talented 23-year-old.

Camano says there has been no movement there either, with a new contract for Lautaro still in the pipeline, but concedes that big-money bids could see that situation change.

He added: "I have reached his proxy to date and I have to speak with Inter but the relationship with the club is good. If the renewal agreement was not reached earlier it is due to the previous agent.

"[Director Piero] Ausilio is an important professional who defends the interests of the club very well. Now there will be a new coach, first we need to understand the sporting aspect and then we will talk about all the players who are very important.

"Hakimi still has a four-year contract and Lautaro two. In the future I don’t know, all players have a price and I believe that if all of Europe has seen Inter and their title-winning football, all the players will be taken into consideration."

