Vincent Enyeama: Where did it go wrong?

Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper enjoyed a storied career, but things went awry in his latter days at LOSC Lille

If Vincent Enyeama is placed side-by-side with legends of African football, he’ll likely stand right up there with the greats owing to the successful career he enjoyed.

The native of Akwa Ibom was hugely successful at home and abroad, claiming important titles for , and in Israel with Hapoel Tel-Aviv and Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

His career was essentially kick-started following a decent debut at the 2002 World Cup against where he kept a clean sheet against the Three Lions. That match put a spotlight on the goalkeeper, who seemed to use that game in Osaka as a springboard in taking his game to another level.

More teams

The People’s Elephant were beneficiaries of Enyeama’s rise, picking up consecutive Caf titles in 2003 and 2004, back-to-back successes which remain the West African nation’s only triumph at the continent’s premier club competition.

Enyeama scored in the Aba outfit’s second continental conquest, netting a first-half penalty against , before notably being replaced by Dele Aiyenugba who was deemed the superior goalie at stopping penalties by Okey Emordi. The coach’s decision seems odd in hindsight, given Enyeama’s quarter-final heroics at the against and Zambia in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

At that time, the shot-stopper had moved to Israel, where he claimed a league title with Hapoel in 2009/10.

He’d been named Footballer of the Year in Israel in the previous season where the Red Demons were narrowly beaten to the league title by Maccabi Haifa. The fact Enyeama was the last goalkeeper to win the award truly underlines the magnitude of that achievement.

That title success to start the new decade heralded a period of success which saw the ex-Enyimba stopper produce one of the greatest World Cup showings against Argentina at the 2010 showpiece .

Piece on @GoalAfrica : Relived Vincent Enyeama’s outstanding showing vs at the 2010 World Cup. @vinpee produced one of the best-ever individual performances at the showpiece to thwart Lionel Messi multiple times. https://t.co/2H5orqaip4 — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) April 1, 2020

Even though Nigeria were eliminated early on their return to the global showpiece, the reputation of the man between the sticks grew, and he was part of the side that ended the West Africans’ Afcon drought with success in 2013.

Enyeama, who made it to the tournament’s XI conceded four times in six games (only Burkina Faso who played as many games as the winners allowed one fewer), thrived on his return to and was one of the leading stars as the Super Eagles ended their 19-year wait for the showpiece.

Later that year, in the 2013/14 season with side LOSC , he went nearly three months, across 11 games totalling 1062 minutes without conceding a goal, which saw him fall short of Gaetan Huard’s record of 1176 minutes.

In the first half of the 2010s, Les Dogues’ shot-stopper was probably the country’s only player pushing the world class territory, and it was a shame he never moved to a bigger club which will have given a bit more visibility.

The decline, though, began with Sunday Oliseh’s appointment by the national team.

Nigeria’s former captain replaced Enyeama as skipper, with Ahmed Musa assuming the role, angering the Lille man who angrily quit the side to focus on his club career.

Even though ’s Ligue 1 hegemony meant the Nigerian never tasted success in , his individual performances were commendable as he firmly established himself as first choice at the Stade Pierre Mauroy between 13/14 and 16/17.

The appointment of firebrand Marcelo Bielsa in May 2017 proved to be the turning point for Nigeria’s most-capped superstar who was cast aside by the experienced manager, alongside 10 other first-team players.

Wanting to reduce the average age of the side, the Argentine jettisoned the aforementioned members of the side, leading to Enyeama’s demotion to the reserves, and eventual release in 2018.

Still 34 at the time, it seemed inconceivable that the 2013 Afcon winner would stay unaffiliated, let alone not cross the white line for another game.

However, that’s how it has panned out for the two-time Caf Champions League champion, despite expressing his desire to keep playing in January 2019.

"I have put the past behind me as I continue to train and [I'm] hoping to make a positive return," Enyeama told BBC Sport last year. "Goalkeepers have a long lifespan in football and I believe I still have so much to offer.”

"I'd be the first to stop when I know I cannot give my best. I’ll continue to train at home hoping for the best."

Enyeama hasn't played another game in Europe since giving that interview in 2019, two years after his final game for Lille and four after his last appearance for Nigeria.

Having spoken of plans to retire at the end of 2019/20 , he’d have hoped to find another club in January, but none materialised.

Sadly, it's a disappointing way for one of Africa’s greats to bow out, especially when he still seemed willing to go on.