African Football HQ: Season Review Special

The AFHQ Podcast reviews the best (and worst) of African football in 2020 in this week’s special episode

2020 has been a year like no other, with the coronavirus pandemic transforming life—and football—as we previously knew it.

The world of African football has been no different, yet while it’s still had to adapt to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19—not least the rescheduling of the —the continent’s sportsmen have also been responsible for some of the most memorable moments of the last 12 months.

In this week’s episode of the African Football HQ podcast, it’s a Year-in-Review Special from Malek Shafei and Ed Dove, as they look back over the year that was and hand out their African football awards.

More teams

For Player of the Year, perhaps predictably, it’s a straight shootout between duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane; one won the plaudits last season as the Reds clinched the title, but the other has excelled at the start of this campaign, scoring 13 goals.

Which of the pair will be chosen by Dove and Shafei as the AFHQ African Footballer of the Year?

We also look through some other categories, revealing our nominees for Breakout Star of the Year, Moment of the Year and Disappointment of the Year.

Breakout star is a hotly contested category, with the likes of Youssoufa Moukoko, Tino Kadewere and Silas Wamangituka all taking their standing to new heights this year after stepping up a level with their club sides.

Tosin Adarabioyo also deserves credit for his improvement at West Bromwich Albion, and after being sold by for £2 million, he’s also a contender for signing of the season.

Malek believes that honour ought to be given to Tariq Lamptey following his departure from and the progress he’s made at & Hove Albion, while Dove nominates duo Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi as his candidates for the Signing of the Year.

We also pick out our Disappointments of the Year, naming and shaming those players who have failed to live up to the hype, or struggled to realise the immense expectations that accompanied their high-profile transfers.

There’s also a special category of disappointment, reserved for those players who could have represented African nations, but ended up committing their future to European sides.

Did Adama Traore’s decision to ditch Mali for hurt you the most, or was it Bukayo Saka closing the door to a future with by turning out for ’s Three Lions?