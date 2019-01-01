African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace exit remains uncertain

hold Brahimi talks

Arsenal have started talks with international Yacine Brahimi over a potential transfer as a free agent, according to SkySports.

Brahimi left at the end of the 2018-19 season when his contract expired and the Gunners are currently working on agreeing personal terms with the midfielder.

The 29-year-old helped Porto finish second in the Portuguese top-flight last season with 13 goals in 49 appearances.

to sacrifice Kessie

Franck Kessie's future at AC Milan is not certain with new manager Marco Giampaolo expected to make a decision after his international commitment with Cote d'Ivoire at the 2019 .

With Theo Hernandez’s imminent arrival, Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims that either the Ivorian midfielder or Lucas Biglia could be sacrificed to leave the club this summer.

In the 2018-19 season, Kessie was a prominent fixture in Gennaro Gattuso’s team and played 42 matches in all competitions.

send reps to Huddersfield for Sobhi

Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly are keen on making Ramadan Sobhi’s loan deal from permanent.

King Fut stated that the Red Devils have sent a board member to to negotiate a deal with the Terriers over the signing of the 22-year-old.

Although Sobhi has not really impressed on his return to his boyhood club with two goals after 16 games, coach Martin Lasarte is reported to have faith in the former forward.

Zaha’s exit remains uncertain

Wilfried Zaha’s proposed exit from Crystal Palace is in doubt as club chairman Steve Parish believes that his exit could affect his chances of selling the club, according to The Sun.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on the Ivorian talisman as a reinforcement for the 2019-20 season but the club's asking price of £100million is more than the Gunners' £40million transfer budget for the player.

Last season, Zaha stated his desire to play in the Uefa .

Diawara joins

Roma have announced the signing of Guinea international Amadou Diawara from rivals .

The 21-year-old joins the Giallorossi for €21 million and has signed a five-year deal that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until June 2024.

Arsenal monitoring Balde

Arsenal are targeting a move for Senegalese winger Keita Balde who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Milan.

Le 10 Sport claims the Gunners are considering the loanee as a backup to Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

During his loan stint with the Nerazzurri, Balde scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 outings.

The 24-year-old is currently at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with .

want Ziyech

LaLiga side Sevilla are interested in signing star Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to De Telegraaf.

Ziyech stood out in Erik ten Hag's squad last season by helping Ajax to win the Dutch domestic double and also earned them a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with 21 goals across all competitions.

Sevilla are the latest club to show an interest in the 26-year-old who is being targeted by Arsenal and but they would need to meet Ajax's €30m valuation.

Trabzonspor snap up Mikel

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have signed former star John Obi Mikel on a two-year deal with the option of a year extension.

Mikel left at the end of his short-term deal after playing 18 games in the Championship with a goal to his credit.