African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Salernitana in talks with Simy & Obi

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Palace hope new signings will convince Zaha to stay

Crystal Palace expect their active business in the transfer market to convince Wilfried Zaha to remain at the club, according to Standard Sport.

The Ivory Coast international has two years left at Selhurst Park but he has reportedly signalled to leave the club for a new challenge elsewhere.

So far, Crystal Palace have signed Nigeria descent Michael Olise from Reading and they are set to complete a £20 million deal for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

Newly promoted Serie A club in talks with Simy & Obi

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana are in talks with Nigeria duo Joel Obi and Simy Nwankwo.

According to Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia , Salernitana have entered negotiations with Obi to sign on a free transfer after he left Chievo at the end of his contract in May.

The report added that Simy is also a target for the club after he scored 20 goals in the Italian top-flight last season.

Following their relegation to Serie B, Crotone are said to have placed a price tag of at least €10m on the Super Eagles striker.

Spezia banned for signing Nigerian minors

Serie A club Spezia have been hit with a two-year transfer ban and a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs for bringing underage players from Nigeria to Italy.

The punishment was announced by the Fifa disciplinary commission on Friday following a thorough investigation.

QPR to sign free agent Odubajo

Queens Park Rangers are set to sign Moses Odubajo after proving his fitness during training sessions at the club.

West London Sport reports that the Nigerian descent has impressed manager Mark Warburton with his sharpness in training which will earn him a deal.

Odubajo played 18 matches for Sheffield Wednesday last season before he left at the expiry of his contract.

Napoli reject Everton’s €35m bid for Koulibaly

Napoli have rejected Everton’s €35 million bid for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Calciomercato reports that the Serie A club has told Rafael Benitez’s side to double their offer as they seek to gain at least €60m.

Koulibaly who has two years left on his contract, is said to be at the top of Benitez’s transfer wishlist.

Rennes set to sign Kamaldeen

Rennes are confident of landing Ghana wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana from Nordsjaelland.

According to L’Equipe , Kamaldeen is expected to be in Brittany on Friday for his medical examinations.

Ajax and Manchester United were also reported to be interested in the 19-year-old.

Crystal Palace in talks with Andre Ayew

Crystal Palace have started negotiations with free agent Andre Ayew over a potential return to the Premier League, according to 90 Min .

The Ghana captain could be reunited with his younger brother, Jordan at Selhurst Park after he left Swansea City at the end of the season.

Kongobia demands more playing time

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unhappy with his debut season at Atletico Madrid because of his limited playing time, according to Marca .

The Central African Republic international was signed as a replacement for Thomas Partey last year but he was restricted to just 774 minutes of football in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the former Valencia midfielder is ready to consider his future at the club if the situation does not change in the new season.

Aluko training with Derby

Sone Aluko has started training with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Reading.

The former Nigeria international was spotted in Rams’ training even though they are yet to offer him a contract.

Aluko spent four years at the Madejski Stadium and he scored six goals for the Royals in 93 Championship matches.

Nice table €4m bid for Lemina

Nice have launched a €4 million bid to sign Southampton’s Mario Lemina, according to Le 10 Sport .

The Gabon international is said to be a priority for Christophe Galtier who recently took over at the Allianz Riviera.

Lemina spent last season on loan at Fulham and he has just a year left on his contract with the Saints.

Liverpool not close to new Salah deal

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are not close to agreeing to fresh terms over the Egyptian’s contract extension, reports Anfield Watch .

Salah's current contract will expire in 2023 and both parties have been in talks, however, no deal has been reached.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has been a key player in Jurgen Klopp's team since his arrival in 2017, helping them to win the Premier League title and the Champions League trophy.

Villarreal reach agreement for Dia

Senegal striker Boulaye Dia is set to switch to Spain for a new challenge in La Liga.

According to Marca , Dia will pen a five-year contract at Villarreal and the move from Reims will be confirmed in the next few hours.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals in 36 Ligue 1 matches last season.

Another Ligue 1 club want Boga

Nice are set to battle Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Serie A club Atalanta for the signing of Jeremie Boga, claims Foot Mercato .

The Eaglets are preparing an offer for Sassuolo who are demanding over €25 million for the Ivory Coast international.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have reportedly submitted a bid for Boga after previous unsuccessful attempts.

Benitez requests for Koulibaly reunion at Everton

New Everton manager Rafa Benitez has reportedly requested a reunion with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the Premier League.

90 Min reports that Benitez has put the Senegal international at the top of his transfer wishlist as he looks to strengthen the Toffees’ defence.

Back in 2014, the former Liverpool coach bought Koulibaly for Napoli from Genk and they both worked together for a season.

Swansea & Middlesbrough fighting for Diedhiou

Swansea City and Middlesbrough are competing to sign former Bristol City's Senegalese striker Famara Diedhiou, according to Football Insider .

The EFL Championship clubs are looking to sign the 28-year-old, who left Bristol last week at the end of his contract.

Last season, Diedhiou scored 10 goals in 45 matches in all competitions.

Burnley face competition for Cornet

Burnley face competition from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin for the signing of Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet.

According to the Sun , the Clarets are ready to splash £13 million for the Ivorian forward and they have started negotiations with his French club.

Leeds United are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old but big-spending Hertha have been touted as a probable destination.

Galatasaray closing in on agreement for Sobhi

Galatasaray are close to reaching an agreement with Egyptian Premier League club Pyramids for Ramadan Sobhi.

Fanatik claims the two clubs will agree on a deal of around €2.2 million while Sobhi will earn a salary of €1.5million and performance-based bonuses.

After four years in England with Stoke City and Huddersfield, the 24-year-old winger returned to Egypt in 2020 for spells at Al Ahly and Pyramids.

Krasnodar reach agreement with Sadiq

Russian Premier League club Krasnodar have agreed on personal terms with Almeria star Umar Sadiq.

Foot Mercato claims that the former Nigeria youth international has agreed on a four-year contract with a net salary of €2 million per annum, bonus inclusive.

Sadiq has been a subject of transfer interest from Manchester City, Sevilla and Villarreal this summer after he scored 20 goals in 38 matches in the Spanish second division last season.