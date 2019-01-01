African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United line up moves for Koulibaly, Wan-Bissaka

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man Utd line up moves for Koulibaly, Wan-Bissaka

defender Kalidou Koulibaly and full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been identified by as part of their top four summer transfer targets.

According to talkSport, African duo alongside 's Ivan Rakitic and Milan's Milan Skriniar have emerged as favourite signings for the Red Devils in the months to come.

Wan-Bissaka is also being targeted by , and following his campaign with Crystal Palace while Koulibaly has been a target for the Old Trafford outfit even before the sack of Jose Mourinho.

Aina to join permanently

Chelsea loanee Ola Aina is set to complete an £8.7m permanent switch to Torino after his impressive showings this season.

Goal understands the option to sign the international on a permanent basis will be taken up by Walter Mazzarri's side.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in this season with a goal to his credit, missing just two league matches so far.

Article continues below

Read more here

clubs join Barca in queue for Onana

, Hotspur and have joined Barcelona to indicate interest in the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, De Telegraaf claims.

Earlier this week, Onana's representative Albert Botines disclosed that Barca are keen on signing the Cameroon international back for a fee around €20 million but the Dutch giants are expected to demand for at least €10m more.