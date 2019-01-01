African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United in advanced talks for Nicolas Pepe

Man Utd in advanced talks for Pepe

are in advanced talks to sign winger Nicolas Pepe for £70 million, according to Sunday Times.

The Red Devils are hoping to beat rivals and to the signing of the international who is also attracting interest from .

Pepe had an outstanding 2018-19 season in by contributing 22 goals and 11 assists to help Lille secure football.

keen on £27m Sarr

Premier League club Watford are still in talks with for £27 million-rated winger Ismaila Sarr, reported Sky Sports.

Watford are looking to complete the signing of the international this summer in a deal that would beat the club's transfer record of £18m.

Sarr was at the 2019 with Senegal but personal terms are believed to be no problem for both parties.

Iwobi might leave Arsenal if Zaha signs

Alex Iwobi said he might be forced to quit Arsenal if the Gunners complete the signing of Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with talisman Zaha this summer but Iwobi disclosed he will keep fighting for his place but he won't sit on the bench indefinitely.

Read the Nigeria international's comments on Goal.

PSG step up Atal chase

Following the departure of Dani Alves, PSG are looking to sign 's Youcef Atal from league rivals Nice.

Le Parisien claims the 23-year-old's versatility to play as a right-back and as a winger upfront has attracted the Thomas Tuchel side who want competition for Thomas Meunier.

Atal scored six goals in Ligue 1 last season but he is currently injured after breaking his collarbone during a quarter-final fixture against Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

close in on Trezeguet

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of winger Mahmoud Trezeguet from Kasimpasa, according to the Telegraph.

The newly-promoted Premier League club is said to have agreed an £8.75m deal for the 24-year-old who contributed nine goals and nine assists in the Turkish Super Lig last term.

Meanwhile, Le10sport claims French Ligue 1 side are monitoring Trezeguet's situation in for a potential move.

West Ham accept £8m offer for Obiang

have accepted 's £8 million offer for Pedro Obiang, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported.

The Equatorial Guinea midfielder is expected in on Sunday after participating in the Premier League Asia Trophy with the Hammers in .

PSG prepare improved Gueye bid

PSG are preparing an improved £30 million bid plus £10 million in add-ons to lure Senegal's Idrissa Gueye away from , according to the Express.

The French champions had an interest in bringing Gueye back to Ligue 1 during the January transfer window but the Toffees were reluctant by rejecting their bid.