African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham track Rennes starlet Camavinga

Premier League trio track starlet Camavinga

, and Hotspur had scouts to watch Angola youngster Eduardo Camavinga in action in Rennes' 2-1 win over PSG, according to Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old was outstanding at the Roazhon Park on Sunday with his fine performance in the middle of the park and also provided the assist for Romain Del Castillo's match-winning goal.

Camavinga has been likened to Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante for his marshalling displays.

Arsenal working on Aubameyang’s pay rise

Arsenal want to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a pay rise as a reward for his goalscoring exploits.

The Telegraph reported the Gunners are planning to make the Gabon international earn as much as the top highest earner Mesut Ozil through bonuses if the club qualifies for the Uefa next season.

Aubameyang, who has scored two goals in two matches this term, currently earns £200,000-a-week and he is tied to the Emirates Stadium until 2021.

Lemina wanted by

French side Monaco are interested in signing out-of-favour midfielder Mario Lemina, according to France Football.

Lemina has been dropped from Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans for the 2019-20 season and he is on the lookout for a new challenge this summer.

With the English transfer window closed, Monaco are said to be interested in the €15 million-rated Gabonese alongside 's Tiemoue Bakayoko to reinforce their midfield.

Mendyl and Bentaleb linked with 04 exit

's Hamza Mendyl and 's Nabil Bentaleb are expected to leave Schalke 04 before the close of the European transfer window.

WAZ claims Mendyl is close to securing a return to and join on loan while Bentaleb remains on 's radar.

The two Africans are said to be struggling to fit into David Wagner's squad.