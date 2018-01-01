African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Islam Slimani demands Fenerbahce exit

Slimani demands Fenerbahce exit

Leicester City loanee Islam Slimani has asked Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce to cancel his temporary contract at the club, according to Fanatik.

The Algeria international who joined the Istanbul outfit on a season-long loan in the summer is having an underwhelming spell with just four goals in 20 appearances across all competitions - including his lone goal in the Turkish top-flight.

Despite the reported move to end his union with Yellow-Navy Blues, Leicester Mercury claimed that Claude Puel is not ready to receive the former Sporting Lisbon attacker at the King Power Stadium in January.

Man City in talks for Partey

Manchester City have enquired to Atletico Madrid about the availability of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Transfer Window Podcast claims.

With Fernandinho out on the sidelines due to injury, the Citizens are said to be interested in Partey as they look to add further strength to their squad who have lost their two last matches in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Partey recently disclosed that he is happy at the Wanda Metropolitano having featured in 14 league matches with two goals and two assists to his name.

Leicester & Arsenal target Chukwueze

Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze is now a January transfer target for Leicester City and Arsenal, according to Leicester Mercury .

Following his fine form of four goals in 13 games in his debut LaLiga campaign, the 19-year-old has been monitored by a number of teams.

Atletico Madrid are also interested in his services but the Yellow Submarines are working to increase his release clause from €40m to €45m.

Amiens keen on Kakuta

French Ligue 1 outfit Amiens are prepared to re-sign DR Congo international Gael Kakuta, L'Equipe reports.

Kakuta spent last season on loan at the French club but opted for a move to Rayo Vallecano in the summer instead of a permanent stay with the Unicorns.

He has returned just a goal in nine league outings so far this term and Amiens have opened talks with the former Chelsea player to lure him away from the Spanish top-flight.

Tottenham to offload Wanyama

Victor Wanyama is among the four players Tottenham plan to offload in January as they target over £75million clearout, according to the Sun .

Wanyama has seen his form with the north London club hampered by series of injuries, making just four Premier League appearances this campaign.

Although the Harambee Stars skipper is still under contract with Spurs until 2021, he could be shown the exit door alongside Mousa Dembele, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Vincent Janssen next month.

Sobhi returns to Al Ahly on loan

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has completed his return to Egyptian champions Al Ahly on loan until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Two years after he departed for England, Sobhi is back at his boyhood club and hopes to fight his way back to the Egyptian national team with regular playing time with the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old struggled to secure a first-team spot in David Wagner’s squad playing a meagre 75-minute in four substitute appearances.

Ndong to join Guingamp

Former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong has agreed to join French club Guingamp after his contract with the League One outfit was terminated.

Guingamp announced the capture of the Gabonese midfielder pn a permanent basis with the deal to wrapped up when the January transfer window opens next week.

Adekanye set to leave Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer and join Lazio, Goal understands.

The Nigeria-born winger is expected to leave Anfield as a free agent in the summer when his contract runs out and Lazio are leading a number of European clubs in the chase for Adekanye who joined the Reds from Barcelona in 2015.

