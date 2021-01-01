African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Iheanacho ready to commit to Leicester City

Iheanacho ready to commit future to Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho has no desire to leave the King Power Stadium as he eyes the renewal his contract at Leicester City following his recent impressive performances for the Foxes.

The Sun reports that the Super Eagles striker has told the club he wants to sign a new long-term deal this summer with just a year left in his current five-year deal.

Iheanacho has been in fine goalscoring form in the past couple of weeks and on Sunday, he delivered a man-of-the-match performance in securing Leicester City’s progress to the FA Cup semi-final with two goals and an assist in their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

AC Milan renewal talks with Kessie stall

AC Milan were unable to find an agreement with Franck Kessie’s representatives over his contract renewal.

According to Calciomercato, Milan held a two-hour meeting with the Ivory Coast international’s agent George Atangana on Thursday morning but the club’s offer did not reach the player’s expectation which forced the meeting to be postponed to a later date.

Kessie, whose current deal will expire in June 2022, is considered as one of the key players in Stefano Pioli’s team because of his midfield contributions and his return of 10 goals across all competitions this season.

Koulibaly wanted by Ancelotti at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a reunion with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly at Everton, according to talkSport.

The 29-year-old is reportedly set to be available for a cut-price deal in the summer after was valued at around £89 million last year.

The Italian manager worked with Koulibaly for 18 months at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona before departing for a return to England in 2019.

Hakimi happy at Inter amid reported interest from Chelsea & Arsenal

Achraf Hakimi is happy in Serie A with Inter Milan and he is not seeking an exit in the summer amid reported interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Moroccan full-back only joined the Nerazzurri on a five-year deal from Real Madrid last year and his agent has quashed speculation surrounding the future of the highly-rated 22-year-old.

“As of today, he is very happy to play for such an important club. I don’t know what the future holds, but I say today that Hakimi is happy and his team is Inter,” Alejandro Camano told Calciomercato.

“The objective is to win the Scudetto. After that, Inter’s situation at the club level is complicated, but I repeat: we are very happy here in football terms.

“He has a five-year contract, we signed because we were so confident of Inter’s project. We’ll see what happens in future, but this is a very important step in his career.

“We certainly don’t intend on leaving the team in such a delicate situation.”

Premier League clubs chasing RB Salzburg’s Daka

Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are targeting a move RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka, reports talkSport.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form in the Austrian Bundesliga with 20 goals in 18 appearances for the league leaders.

On Thursday, Daka’s brace was not enough to help Zambia advance in the Afcon qualifiers as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Algeria and subsequently are unable to qualify for Cameroon 2022.