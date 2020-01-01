African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: West Ham, Crystal Palace on alert for Josh Maja

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

star Maja eyes Premier League return

forward Josh Maja is considering a return to the Premier League after spending a year in .

According to the Sun, and are monitoring the 21-year-old Nigerian who could be available for £10 million.

Maja left Sunderland last January, and he has scored nine goals in 31 appearances for Bordeaux.

More teams

to block Madrid move for Camavinga

Rennes are eager to keep teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga despite growing interest from , Marca has reported.

Madrid lead the race for the Angola-born midfielder but the side want to keep him for another season before sanctioning a move next summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder made his Ligue 1 debut at the age of 16 and he has made 32 appearances so far.

Article continues below

Asamoah on ’s radar

Fenerbahce have identified Milan wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah for a potential loan move, according to Sabah.

Turkish Super Lig club will work to finalise a deal for Asamoah when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted and football activities resume in Europe.

The Ghanaian midfielder has played 12 games for the Nerazzurri this campaign, including eight matches in the .