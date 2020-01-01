African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Sassuolo demand €20m for Milan target Duncan

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

name price for Milan target Duncan

Sassuolo have told to pay €20 million for the signing of international Alfred Duncan this month, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri want to bolster their midfield with the 26-year-old who has contributed a goal and five assists in 13 games in this campaign.

Duncan has established himself as a key figure in Roberto de Zerbi's team and he is under contract until June 2022.

and Spurs scout Diawara

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Hotspur had representatives in on Sunday to monitor midfielder Amadou Diawara, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

The scouts from were present at Stadio Olimpico to watch the 22-year-old in action as his side bowed to a 2-1 loss against Serie A leaders .

Chelsea and Spurs are interested in signing the Guinea midfielder who moved to Rome from in the summer.

Diawara has been a regular fixture in Paulo Fonseca's team, making 15 appearances across all competitions.

Premier League duo battle for Nketiah

and are fighting Championship club Bristol City for the signing of Eddie Nketiah.

Football London reported the Premier League club is in search of attacking reinforcement, and are interested in taking the Ghanaian descent player on loan as he prepares for another exit at .

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at where he scored five goals but he struggled for regular playing time.

Kadewere attracting Premier League interest

Premier League sides including , Aston Villa, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Le Havre sensational forward Tino Kadewere.

Football Insider disclosed the English clubs have had scouts monitor the Zimbabwe international in French Ligue 2 this season where he has scored 18 goals in 20 matches.

Meanwhile, the Premier League quartet face stiff competition from who have already tabled an offer of £12 million this month but Le Havre are said to be demanding £15 million.

want Ghana's Tetteh

Nimes are considering a deal with Czech side Sparta Prague to sign Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Tetteh, according to Football via GFFN.

The 22-year-old emerged as an option for the struggling outfit, having scored five goals in 18 league outings this term.

Nimes are also in talks with 's Benin forward Steve Mounie, and Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor who is a free agent.

Slimani considering exit

Despite his goalscoring exploits in Ligue 1, reports in France claim Islam Slimani is considering an exit from Monaco from this month.

The loanee is said to be unhappy with his restricted playing time at the Stade Louis II, after scoring seven goals and laying seven assists in 13 league games so far this season.

On Sunday, the striker rescued a point for Robert Moreno's team at Parc des Princes in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Ligue 1 leaders PSG.