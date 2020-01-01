African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Inter Milan's Moses leaves Italy after 14-day quarantine

Moses leaves after 14-day quarantine

Victor Moses is among seven Milan players who have left Italy this week after the compulsory 14-day quarantine, according to L’Equipe.

Antonio Conte's side was forced into self-isolation after defender Daniel Rugani was diagnosed with coronavirus a fortnight ago, he was an unused substitute in the Derby d'Italia game that ended 2-0 in favour of Juve.

Moses who is currently on loan from showed no symptoms of the virus, and he has reportedly returned to his base on Tuesday alongside Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Diego Godin.

Etebo to have extended stay at

Championship club will not stand in the way of Oghenekaro Etebo if he needs to stay at Getafe for the prolonged 2019-20 season, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The international moved to on loan in January with the deal set to expire at the end of June, however, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe has seen the Spanish top-flight suspended indefinitely.

Etebo has played six La Liga games for Getafe, and they have the option to make his contract permanent at the end of the campaign.

Ancelotti want Koulibaly at

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in reuniting with Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly at in the summer.

Reports in Italy claim that Ancelotti enquired about Allan in January, and he could be back for Koulibaly, a player whom he admires during his stint at the Stadio San Paolo.

Koulibaly is on the radar of several clubs and Everton face competition from European heavyweights including PSG and who are ready to offer €90 million for his signing.