African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Inter Milan target Ivory Coast duo Kessie and Fofana

Milan target duo Kessie and Fofana

Inter Milan are interested in signing midfielder Franck Kessie and 's Seko Fofana.

According to reports in Italy, Fofana is considered to be an available option for the Nerazzurri while Kessie might to be tough to lure away from their city rivals.

Fofana, who has made 28 appearances in this season with two goals to his name, is believed to have an asking price of around €20-25 million.

open talks to sign Bafana Bafana star Zungu

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are in negotiations with relegated club over the signing of Bongani Zungu.

The Scotsman reported that Steven Gerrard's side are close to signing the international for €4 million.

Zungu made 21 appearances in the French top-flight last campaign and he has entered the final year of his deal at Amiens.

Aurier doubtful for Spurs' last two games

Serge Aurier is a doubt for Hotspur's final two Premier League games after he travelled to , Evening Standard claims.

The Ivorian defender flew home to reunite with his family following the tragic death of his brother Christopher, who was shot in on Monday morning.

Aurier has been a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho's team since November and he has played 31 league Premier League matches this season.

Spurs visit on Sunday before wrapping up the 2019-20 campaign against on July 26.

Atletico, Bayern expected to bid for Zaha

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is expected to receive offers from , , and this summer, Daily Mail has reported.

Last year, Palace demanded £80 million for the 27-year-old but it remains to be seen if Palace are willing to sell the attacker given the financial complexities created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zaha has played in all but two of Crystal Palace's league matches this season and he has three years left on his current deal.