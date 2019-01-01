African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Hakimi set for Real Madrid return after Dortmund loan

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Partizan Belgrade to exercise Umar's purchase option

Serbian Super Liga outfit Partizan Belgrade are ready to offer Sadiq Umar's stay a permanent contract at the end of the season.

The youth international who is on a season-long loan from , currently leads Partizan's frontline and he is the second-highest scorer in the Serbian top-flight with 10 goals.

With 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season, Savo Milosevic sees Umar's future at the club.

"Sadiq is staying at Partizan after June (when his loan ends). There’s an option to buy him in our hands and we will use it. It doesn’t depend on Roma, it depends on us," Milosevic said, per Roma Press.

Hakimi set for return after Dortmund loan

Achraf Hakimi is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of his two-year loan spell at .

Marca reported that the Moroccan full-back is part of Zinedine Zidane's plans in the Spanish capital and he will provide competition for Dani Carvajal next season.

Hakimi is having a fine stint in and his versatility has come handy for the BVB having scored six goals across all competitions this campaign.

West Ham lead in Kessie pursuit

are leading Wolverhampton Wanderers in the battle to sign midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Milan Live.

The Hammers are looking to reinforce their midfield in January and Milan are reportedly ready to ready to release the international should they receive a fee in the region of £25.6million.

Kessie only joined the Rossoneri permanently this summer after his two-year loan deal from .