African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Galatasaray to end Seri's loan for Onyekuru return

plot Onyekuru return

Turkish champions Galatasaray could end Jean-Michael Seri's temporary stint in January, for a chance to bring forward Henry Onyekuru back to Istanbul, according to TRT Sport via Sport Witness.

With no goals scored in four appearances this season, Onyekuru has struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II since his permanent move from in the summer.

Galatasaray have reached the maximum quota for foreign players and Seri, who has dropped down in the pecking order in Fatih Terim's team might be released in favour of the Nigerian's potential return.

The international, who is on a season-long loan from , has featured in six Turkish Super Lig games this season with a goal and a red card to his name.

Zaha in ’s transfer wishlist

winger Wilfried Zaha is on Chelsea’s five-man wishlist as they hope to have a successful appeal over their transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Express Sports reported that Zaha is joined by ’s Timo Werner, ’s Ben Chilwell, ’s Moussa Dembele and Athletico Paranaense’s Bruno Guimaraes in the Blues’ £150 million transfer plan.

But Chelsea will know their fate for the January transfer window when CAS delivers its verdict on November 20.

Leicester in talks for forward

Leicester City have started talks for the potential signing ’s Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis.

Leicester Mercury claims that the Foxes have their sights set on Dennis as a reinforcement for their attacking options.

The 21-year-old has attracted interests from across Europe after scoring six goals so far this season, including a brace against in September.