African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal struggling to pay for Partey

Premier League clubs circle for Traore

, and are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing winger Bertrand Traore, Football Insider claims.

The French club is ready to part ways with the Burkina Faso international as they look to cut expenses after failing to qualify for European competition next season.

Traore joined Lyon from in 2017 and he has two years remaining in his contract.

struggling to pay for No.1 transfer target Partey

Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's transfer priority this summer but the Gunners are struggling to meet 's demands, reports the Athletic.

The midfielder has a £45 million release clause in his contract, an option that seems difficult for the Emirates Stadium outfit owing to the financial implications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on having Partey in his squad because of his versatility to play several roles in the middle of the park.

Man Utd star Bailly offered to

defender Eric Bailly has been offered to Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, according to the Sun.

Bailly's agents are said to be looking for a one-year loan for the international to rediscover his form after struggling with injuries in Manchester.

The former centre-back has a year left in his contract at Old Trafford while Fenerbahce are set to reinforce their defence after finishing seventh in the league.

still following Kessie

Antonio Conte is not giving up on Franck Kessie and Inter Milan are hoping to lure the combative midfielder from city rivals .

According to Calciomercato, Kessie has become an untouchable in Stefano Pioli's team that the Rossoneri have started the process of extending his current deal which expires in June 2022.

The Ivory Coast international has struck an excellent partnership with 's Ismael Bennacer as Milan's double pivot in the midfield, and he also contributed to their attack with four goals in the this term.

target Ndiaye move

Besiktas are aiming to bring midfielder Badou Ndiaye back to for the 2020-21 season.

Milliyet claims the Super Lig outfit was impressed by the international's performances during his temporary stay at Trabzonspor, and he has emerged as an option to strengthen their midfield.

This season, Ndiaye helped Trabzonspor to a second-place finish in the Turkish top-flight and also won the Turkish Cup.