African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ahmed Musa back on Galatasaray radar

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

to challenge for Madueke

NIgeria have commenced plans to attract teenage sensation Chukwunonso Madueke to the Super Eagles, claims Daily Mail.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the 18-year-old has played for England's youth teams but he is still eligible to play for the three-time African champions on the international scene.

Madueke has been in scintillating form in the Eredivisie this campaign with four goals and two assists in seven appearances.

Ahmed Musa back on radar

Following his Al Nassr exit, Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray have reignited interest to sign Ahmed Musa.

According to Turkish media Fotomac, the Lions have contacted the management of the Nigeria captain and they have met to discuss a deal.

A few months ago, Musa dismissed reports linking with a move to the Turkish Super Lig giants, but he has since expressed his desire to return to Europe after spending two years in .

club approach Kwadwo Asamoah

Major League Soccer club have approached 's Kwadwo Asamoah over a potential move to Canada, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

Asamoah, who is currently a free agent, was released by Milan in the summer after two years at the San Siro Stadium.

The former midfielder was reportedly linked with moves to outfit and 's last month.

Premier League trio monitoring Chukwueze

, and have got their eyes on winger Samuel Chukwueze, reports 90min.

They join Premier League rivals , Wolverhampton Wanderers and , who had an interest in the Nigeria international in the summer.

Chukwueze's release clause is said to be in excess of £80 million with his contract expected to expire in June 2023.

Milan working on Kessie new deal

are working to offer Franck Kessie a contract extension, according to Milan News.

The Rossoneri want to keep the Ivorian midfielder at the club for a longer period, with his current deal set to expire in June 2022.

Kessie has had a fine start to the 2020-21 campaign, playing a crucial role in the midfield for Stefano Pioli's side and he has a contribution of two goals in six Serie A matches so far this season.