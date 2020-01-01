Africa reacts to 2022 World Cup draw on social media

After the draw took place on Thursday we take a look at how the rest of the continent reacted on social media

There were a few surprises following the draw to map the African nations' route to the 2022 World Cup in on Tuesday 21 January in Cairo, .

The draw saw the 14 first-round winners and the 26 highest-ranked African nations drawn into ten groups of four.

Amongst the few surprises was confirmation that either or will miss out on after the two were drawn against each other in Group D alongside Mozambique and Malawi

The Indomitable Lions have represented Africa at a record seven World Cups, while Ivory Coast have made three appearances and African fans had their share of thoughts on this contest.

Cameroon and Ivory Coast in the same group, replica of the 2006 qualifiers. Will the Ivorians deny Cameroon again? #Qatar2022 — Umetex 🎧™️ (@ChigEmic) January 21, 2020

Some very interesting match ups in this draw, Group D.... Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 or Cameroon 🇨🇲 not going through. Not an easy ride for in Group F. #sabcnews #WCQ2022 @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/Eij0WYaSGj — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) January 21, 2020

It’s Indomitable Lions 🦁 and the Elephants 🐘 😝 #Cameroon and #IvoryCoast .



Black Stars and Bafana Bafana 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4gH9ywARPg — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) January 21, 2020

In another group that features two teams that have both played at the global spectacle, face familiar foes after they were drawn in Group G alongside Southern African neighbours Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia for a place in Qatar.

Some South African's have chosen to remain optimistic while others have decided to focus on the 2026 World Cup following reports that there could be an increase in African slots.

Can't wait for 2026, where Africa will get 9 teams, then we'll have a realistic chance. — Luthando (@Tailorminator) January 22, 2020

After #Bafana were drawn against Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Ghana, here’s how their competitive record looks against their #Qatar2022 #WCQ opponents:



🇪🇹 - P2. W0. D1. L1.

🇿🇼 - P4. W2. D1. L1.

🇬🇭 - P7. W2. D1. L4.



World Cup and AFCON (incl. qualifiers). pic.twitter.com/GLTQJM15F8 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 21, 2020

Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 have not played at the World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010. Coach Molefi Ntseki would want to change that but can he do that? pic.twitter.com/wzjzzJiT4M — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) January 21, 2020

Elsewhere, Ugandans welcomed their draw while this is how the rest of the continent reacted to the draw:

is qualifying for world cup for the first time #Qatar2022 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EogsSkiY6U — Benjamin Agirembabazi (@benj_amin11) January 21, 2020

We all know Rwanda Ain’t coming to Uganda for the World Cup qualifiers 😂😂 thats three points for the @UgandaCranes #Qatar2022 — KANASASIRA (@Ntebekine) January 21, 2020

Congratulations Uganda on qualifying for a first Fifa World Cup final. #Qatar2022 #FifaWorldCup — Jacobs Odongo Seaman (@JacobsOSeaman) January 21, 2020

Egypt will qualify for 3rd round and also further upto #Qatar2022 — BLUE PILGRIM Vinod S Nair 🇮🇳 (@nairnrc) January 21, 2020

Black Stars coach @akonnor_ck says his side are very determined to return to the World Cup.



The face South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in the group G. #3Sports pic.twitter.com/x4N2m3yvum — #3sports (@3SportsGh) January 22, 2020

This is what happened the last time played Burkina Faso in World Cup qualifying... #WCQ pic.twitter.com/oV6glZyCZO — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) January 21, 2020

🌍 Africa #WCQ Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola



👀 That means the world will be treated to 🇪🇬 @MoSalah 🆚 @Aubameyang7 🇬🇦 pic.twitter.com/kdCFTqADoB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 21, 2020