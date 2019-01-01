Africa Cup of Nations 2019 draw: Egypt start against Zimbabwe, holders Cameroon play Ghana

The draw has been made for this year's AFCON with Mohamed Salah's nation kicking off this year's tournament against Sunday Chidzambwa's side

Hosts will start this year's Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe on June 21 after being drawn alongside DR Conga and in Group A.

This year's competition will have 24 nations participating, with the top two from each four-team group progressing to the quarter-final stage.

The best four third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout rounds.

have been drawn alongside Namibia, and in what is widely being regarded as this year's "Group of Death".

Morocco are currently ranked as the 45th best team in the world by FIFA, while Ivory Coast are 65th, Namibia are 113th and South Africa themselves at 73 in the world.

Highest-ranked side - who are FIFA world No. 23 - have been gifted a relative comfortable group alongside Tanzani and .

However, Senegal will also come up against Riyad Mahrez's in the group stage as well which proves as one of the more attractive ties of the tournament's group stage.

And reigning champions take on Guinea Bissau, Benin and in another evenly-matched group.

They beat 2-1 in 2017's final in Gabon and they will be hoping they can retain their title and pick up their sixth AFCON trophy come July.

The tournament itself is scheduled to finish on July 19 with the final contested in Cairo's renovated 75,000-seater International Stadium.

Full draw

Group A: Egypt, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Uganda

Group B: Burundi, Madagascar, Guinea,

Group C: , Algeria, Kenya, Senegal

Group D: South Africa, Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco

Group E: Angola, Mauritania, Mali,

Group F: Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana, Cameroon