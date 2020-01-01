Afeez Aremu: St. Pauli sign Nigerian midfielder from IK Start

The former Nigeria youth international has teamed up with the German second division outfit from the Norwegian elite division

St. Pauli have signed Nigerian midfielder Afeez Aremu from Eliteserien giants IK Start for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old penned a three-year-deal with the German second division outfit that will see him stay at the Millerntor-Stadion until June 2023.

New recruit for the #BoysInBrown: FC St. Pauli have signed midfielder Afeez #Aremu!



The 20-year-old Nigerian arrives from Norwegian top-division club @ikstart on a deal that runs until 2023. ✍️🏿



Welcome to the #Millerntor, Afeez! ☠️♥️#fcsp pic.twitter.com/DXE2f0HxEa — FC St. Pauli English (@fcstpauli_EN) August 24, 2020

Prior to his move to , Aremu had featured for Professional Football League sides , Remo Stars, , Akwa United before heading for ’s Allies.

Upon the completion of his contract in Norway – where he scored five goals in 63 games, he was snapped by Timo Schultz’s men who are chasing a return to the German elite division.

Speaking on the acquisition of the youngster, club’s sporting director Andreas Bornemann stated that Aremu will bring his wealth of experience and athleticism to the Neighborhood kicker.

"Afeez Aremu corresponds to the profile we were still looking for the defensive midfield,” Bornemann was quoted by club website.

“He brings athleticism and aggressiveness in the duels and, despite his young age, has already gained plenty of professional experience. That's why we believe that he won't find it difficult to get started with us."

According to manager Schultz, the Nigerian is the missing link in his squad while lauding some of his qualities.

"With Afeez, we get an element that we have been missing from the squad,” he said.

“He's the type of dynamic 'clearer' I wanted. He has already played several seasons at a high level and is still capable of development at the same time at his age."

For the former Nigeria U20 star, he revealed that he did not lose his sleep before accepting the club’s offer.

Afeez #Aremu: "I'm glad to be here at last. When I got the offer from St. Pauli, I didn't need much time to think. It's a big club and for me the next important step in my development. I can't wait to get to know my teammates."#fcsp pic.twitter.com/1PgsGNr3G8 — FC St. Pauli English (@fcstpauli_EN) August 24, 2020

"I'm glad I'm finally here. When the offer came from St. Pauli, I didn't have to think long,” stated Aremu.

“It's a big club and for me the change is the next important step in my development. Now I can't wait to get to know my teammates and start working."

He will join up with St. Pauli squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and is likely to train with them.