Afcon: Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa sees positives after Nigeria friendly

The Warriors have been drawn in Group A of the tournament, alongside hosts Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo

Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa is confident of a good run in the finals.

The South African side held a star-studded Super Eagles of to a goalless draw in their preparation match played last week.

The tactician has told the Herald newspaper that he was impressed with his charges, particularly how they managed to contain Nigeria in the friendly.

“I am very proud of my boys because they played to my instruction. You don’t stop a good team like Nigeria from scoring if you are not good yourself. This shows that we are going to the African Cup of Nations in with high hopes and expectations," he said.

Chidzambwa added that he has borrowed a leaf or two from the Super Eagles ahead of the competition,which is set to kick off June 21.

“I have learned a lot from the Super Eagles, particularly the way they keep possession of the ball, they are good and it is a good experience for us,” Chidzambwa continued.

“The group is an excellent mix of players, and it is excellent for youthful players to make this showing. Through the match, you realise that they are skilled players and we have had the option to find some incredible abilities among them.”

Zimbabwe are in Group A alongside hosts , , and DRC Congo.