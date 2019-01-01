Afcon: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse shifts focus to Tanzania after Nigeria win

The Terenga Lions pipped their West African neighbours in their final preparatory game to the continental tournament

coach Aliou Cisse is hoping his side can defeat in their opening 2019 game on June 23.

On Sunday, the Terenga Lions edged three-time African champions, 1-0 in their final warm-up game to the Afcon finals, courtesy of ’s Idrissa Gueye strike.

The win came as a relief to Senegal, having last won against the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the 2002 tournament in Mali.

The gaffer is delighted with the performance from his side in the encounter, claiming they played to his instruction.

“I thank the players for respecting what has been put in place. They really respected the philosophy and it bodes well for us. I am happy with the way they played as I told you earlier but it remains a friendly match," Cisse said, per Sport221.

"It's a positive victory. But, as you know it was a friendly match. It was a preparation match. The last time Senegal won Nigeria dates back to 2002 with our generation, I think in the CAN semifinal.

“Defeating them yesterday (Sunday) is very interesting because Nigeria is one of the giants of Africa. It's still a training match. We will have to remobilise, focus on our first game against Tanzania.

“We know we are going to play a tough match against Tanzania. It will have to be approached with a lot of concentration, a lot of discipline to really win it."

After their opening game against the Taifa Stars, they will slug it out with on June 27 before their final group game against on July 1.