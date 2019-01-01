Afcon: Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu ‘stabilised’ after collapsing in training
Samuel Kalu has been confirmed 'okay' and 'stabilised' after he collapsed during training, a day before the country’s Afcon opener against Burundi on Saturday.
Kalu was reported to have fallen while trying to take a corner-kick in Friday’s training session in Alexandria, and was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) media chief Demola Olajire confirmed the situation, with a relief message that the Bordeaux winger has been advised to take more water.
“I have been told Samuel Kalu has been stabilized. He was taken to hospital for tests and he is certified okay. HE was dehydrated, they said. Told him he needs to be taking enough fluids,” Olaajire said.
Re:Samuel Kalu— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 21, 2019
"I have been told Samuel Kalu has been stabilised. He was taken to hospital for tests and he is certified okay. He was dehydrated, they said. Told him he needs to be taking enough fluids."
– Ademola Olajire (Media chief, @thenff)
More to follow shortly...