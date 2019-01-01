Afcon: Guinea coach Paul Put satisfied despite losing 3-1 to Egypt in friendly

The Belgian-born tactician has expressed delight in his team’s showing despite going down 3-1 to the Afcon hosts in a warm-up game on Sunday

Guinea coach Paul Put says his side impressed in the defeat to in their final preparatory game, held at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Sunday evening.

It took just 11 minutes for the Pharaohs of to go in front thanks to a sublime effort from Marwan Mohsen, before forward Sory Kaba restored parity for the Syli Nationale in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

However, the introduction of star Mohamed Salah proved influential as he assisted Ahmed Ali Kamel and Omar Gaber for Egypt’s second and third goals.

“In the first half we performed well and both sides were creating chances. But we gave Egypt a gift by giving them the chance to score the first goal,” Put said as per Kingfut .

“The game was becoming harder, however, the players performed really well against a huge and a candidate to reach the final."

Put’s side fell to their third straight pre-Afcon defeat following Sunday’s encounter, and the 63-year-old believes Salah’s introduction hugely affected the outcome of the game.

“We failed to keep the draw, especially after Mohamed Salah came on as he’s a big player that can make a difference at a moment because he is very dangerous and gives his teammates a lot of confidence," he added.

“There are other significant players but Salah is at the top.

“We will try to avoid making mistakes from now on and we have to forget our loss against Eygpt and fix our mistakes. There is no room for excuses, there are only six days left before the start of the Afcon."

Guinea, who will be making their 12th appearance in the biennial showpiece, have been drawn in Group B alongside , Madagascar and Burundi.