Afcon: Gervinho dropped as Bony makes Cote d'Ivoire's provisional squad

Coach Ibrahim Kamara released his preliminary squad selection for next month's continental tournament on Wednesday

forward Gervinho will not play at the 2019 but Wilfried Bony has a chance to feature for the Elephants in after he was named in the 27-man provisional squad.

star Nicolas Pepe, talisman Wilfried Zaha and Hotspur defender Serge Aurier made the cut.

The former star had a fine debut season with Parma where he scored 11 goals in 30 outings.

After scoring five goals in seven games for Al Arabi in the Stars League, Kamara added Wilfried Bony to his seven-man attack with the hope of banking on his Afcon experience.

Before heading to to take on , and Namibia in Group D, the Elephants have lined up a friendly against Comoros in the French coastal city, Boulogne-sur-Mer on June 7, and then they take on on June 15.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo, Ali Badra, Tape Ira Eliezer, Abdoul Karim Cisse.

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Mamadou Bagayoko, Wonlo Coulibaly, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Wilfried Kanon, Simon Deli, Cheick Comara.

Midfielders: Franck Kessie, Serey Die, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Michael Seri, Ibrahim Sangare, Victorien Angban, Ismael Diomande.

Forwards: Jonathan Kodjia, Max Gradel, Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha, Maxwel Cornet, Wilfried Bony, Yohan Boli, Roger Assale.