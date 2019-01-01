Afcon: Andre Onana - Seedorf and Kluivert have made Cameroon like Ajax

The 23-year-old is enjoying the guidance of the Dutch legends as the Indomitable Lions gear up to defend their Afcon title in Egypt

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has likened 's tactics to ahead of their 19th appearance at the (Afcon).

Former Dutch internationals Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert have been credited for equipping the Indomitable Lions since they took over the national team in 2018.

Onana was a vital part of the Ajax side that won the domestic double of the Dutch Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup in the 2018-19 season.

"We've got a lot in the technical and tactical side, I can say we've become like Ajax," Onana told Goal.

"They always advise everyone on and off the pitch and they have a great passion for achieving their goal for Cameroon.

"Training with them is enjoyable for me and for all the players. There is always something new with each training session which is what we are trying to make the most of."

Cameroon will be looking to defend their Afcon title in when they take on , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Ahead of his debut appearance in the continental showpiece, Onana has predicted a difficult outing for the West Africans with 24 countries set to jostle for glory.

"This tournament is going to be very tough. There are also many strong teams," he continued.

"For the first time, the tournament is held with the participation of 24 teams, which means more opportunities and more good players.

"You can see three strong sets now, so we have to show our strength from the beginning and send a message to everyone that we are here to defend our title with respect to all competitors of course."

Cameroon will commence their Afcon campaign against Guinea-Bissau at the Ismailia Stadium on June 25.

The Indomitable Lions will later wrap up their Group F outings against Ghana and Benin, on June 29 and July 2 respectively.