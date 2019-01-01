Afcon: All the money owed to Harambee Stars players cleared, says Nick Mwendwa
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that Harambee Stars players are not owed any money, as they head into the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
Speaking with reporters after the team arrived in Spain for the final friendly against DR Congo on Saturday, Mwendwa said that the technical bench and players received their pay in full on Friday.
“I want to set the record straight, when we left Kenya every player got 2,500 dollars and we promised Kenyans when the coach releases his final 23-man squad, we will pay 5, 000 dollars and I can tell Kenyans again that on Friday, all players and the bench were paid all the money,” said Mwendwa.
“Once again the money is paid in advance, in allowances and we don’t owe anyone, paid in advance before even they head into Afcon and that is why you see the players are not complaining and there is no complain on money issue at all.
“There is nothing to discuss regarding money, the preparations have been super, they have got the new kit, they have a good medical equipment and they have a fantastic training facility that you can dream of, Portugal was here before they won Euro in 2017, so can you imagine our team staying in the same facility as Portugal?
“This is unprecedented stuff, this has never happened in Kenyan football, we have given them every little tool they have sked for, we have added the number of stuff that they wanted and even brought them chef to make sure that they have a Kenyan touch on the food that they eat.”
Kenya have been pitching camp in France in readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt and beat Madagascar 1-0 in a friendly last week.
After Saturday's friendly in Spain, Kenya will jet out to Egypt on June 19 and wait until June 23 to open their campaign against Algeria. Tanzania and Senegal will follow thereafter in Group C.
This is Kenya's sixth appearance in the continent's biennial tournament.