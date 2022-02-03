Afcon 2021: Milla backs Aboubakar to become one of Africa’s greatest footballers

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar could be one of the greatest African footballers, according to the legendary Roger Milla.

The 30-year-old is one of the standout performers at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring six goals in five matches played so far.

South Africa’s Benni McCarthy and Egypt’s Hossam Hassan boast a better tally with seven goals during the 1998 edition hosted by Burkina Faso.

Impressed by the Saudi Arabia based striker’s displays in the 33rd edition of the African football showpiece, the two-time African Player of the Year is not ruling the possibility of Aboubakar being an African football great.

"Aboubakar could be one of the greatest African footballers," Milla was quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

"Unfortunately, two years ago he suffered a very serious injury which sidelined him for four months.

"I'm very happy for him because he came into Afcon in good form. When he's playing, it's as if the whole country wants to make up for lost time and they want him to win.

"I hope he gets a goal against Egypt - and why not in the final?"

Cameroon are eyeing a sixth African title on home soil, however, they must negotiate their way past Egypt in Thursday’s semi-final billed for the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

According to Milla – who lifted the diadem on two occasions during his active days, his country can power on to emerge as champions if they could defeat the North Africans in the last four.

"Egypt is a good footballing nation and they've proved that over the years," he continued.

"Cameroon might not have the technique of the Egyptians, but Cameroon have the aggression to win and the power to beat any team.

"I think Cameroon will be motivated, but it's a difficult Afcon and it'll be difficult to get past Egypt. I think that if we can get past Egypt, Cameroon will be favourites.

"I've watched a lot of Afcon, I am a supporter of the Indomitable Lions.

"We are here to support them in the final because we have been waiting for this victory for 50 years in our country."

Victory for Cameroon will see them try Senegal for size in the final scheduled to be held on Sunday.