Afcon 2021: Caf reschedules third-place tie

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed the rescheduling of the third and fourth place final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The federation announced the changes following consultation between its organising committee and the Cameroonian government. The change only affected the date and not the venue.



"The Caf Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee, after discussions with the government of Cameroon and the Local Organising Committee [LOC], decided to move the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 third and fourth place originally scheduled for Sunday 06 February 2022 to Saturday, 05 February 2022," Caf announced.



"The match, to be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, will kick-off at 20h00."



Caf did not give reasons that informed their latest amendment on their programme.



This is the second tweak that has affected Afcon games after an earlier change of venues in the aftermath of a deadly stampede at Olembe Stadium.



At least eight people died in the stampede ahead of the Round of 16 tie between Cameroon and Comoros - which the hosts won by a 2-1 margin - and Caf consequently took the Round of 16 and Quarter final matches that were to be played at the Olembe Stadium to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. On top of that, two of the three matches that were due to be played in Douala were also moved out of that city.



Despite the tragedy at Olembe, the stadium is still due to host the second semi-final between Cameroon and Egypt on Thursday February 3, as well as the final three days later.



The 33rd Afcon edition, which started on January 9 amid strict restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, will conclude on February 6.