Afcon 2019: Nothing can stop Zimbabwe - Nakamba

The Warriors lost the opening match against Egypt but are ready to bounce back when they take on Uganda

Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba believes his team still stands a chance of making it out of Group A.

The Warriors lost by a solitary goal against hosts last Friday and will have to win their next (Afcon) finals clash against to stand a chance of advancing to the next phase.

The midfielder is quoted by Zimeye, saying the team is in great shape and will progress.

"With the team that we have, with the way that we are playing, I think if we can give everything and try our best, nothing can stop us. I think it’s possible for us to go to the next stage in the tournament.

“We have done it in the qualifying stages where a lot of people thought we wouldn’t qualify. And now we are here, anything is possible in football.”

Uganda, who won their first game against DR Congo 2-0, lead the group on goal difference.

The Cranes will entertain the Warriors on Wednesday while the Pharaohs play the .