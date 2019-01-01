Afcon 2019: When is the match between Nigeria and South Africa and how can I watch?
Getty Images
Nigeria lock horns with South Africa in the quarterfinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Although these sides met in the qualifying series, with the Super Eagles failing to beat Stuart Baxter's on both occasions, a place in the semifinals is at stake this time around.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The quarterfinal showdown has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|LocalTime
|Time (NGA)
|Match
|Channel
|10/07/19
|21:00
|20:00
|Nigeria v South Africa
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.