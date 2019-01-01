Afcon 2019: We mustn’t get carried away - Mali coach Magassouba

The Eagles’ coach wants his youthful team to stay focused despite their massive victory over Mauritania

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba has warned his players not to get carried away with their emphatic 4-1 win over Mauritania in their opening game at the 2019 (Afcon).

Playing at their seventh successive finals, Mali became the first team to score more than two goals in a match at the tournament and also produced arguably the best performance so far.

Abdoulaye Diaby blasted Mali in front and Moussa Marega converted a penalty to put them 2-0 ahead by half-time.

Adama Traore added a third before substituted by his namesake Adama Traore who then scored the fourth, both from outside the penalty area.

However, coach Magassouba feels it is early days to jump to conclusions about his team.

“We have a young team so we mustn’t get carried away,” the Mali coach told the media in .

“We must go forward, match by match, opponent by opponent.”

It will be the battle of the Eagles on Friday as the Mali Eagles take on the Carthage Eagles in one of the Matchday 2 fixtures in Group E.

were held to a 1-1 draw in their group opener.