Afcon 2019: We can't expect a miracle from Harambee Stars - Minister Mohammed

Mohammed believes Kenyans should appreciate the team's performances in Egypt, pointing out that "Rome was not built in a day"

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has praised the national team, Harambee Stars after their last Group C match against .

The Minister stated the team has potential to improve in the following (Afcon) editions. Harambee Stars were victors in only one of their group matches after defeating neighbours 3-2. They lost 2-0 to in the opener before going down 3-0 to Senegal.

"I am proud of the team. They have done proud. We need to compliment them and we can't expect a miracle overnight. They have been amazing and we have heard our national anthem sung three times in Afcon," Mohammed told Goal in .

"Rome was not built in a day."

The Minister was accompanied by Kenya's Ambassador to , Joff Otieno who revealed his satisfaction with Stars.

"You have done us proud," Otieno told the team.

Kenya will progress to the knockout round if Benin and Angola both lose their last group match to and Mali respectively on Tuesday night.