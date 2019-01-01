Afcon 2019: Tanzania coach Amuneke: We gave our best against Algeria
Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke says his side gave 'their all’ despite losing 3-0 to Algeria in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group C game on Monday.
Adam Ounas brace and Islam Slimani’s strike condemned the Taifa Stars to their third consecutive defeat as they bowed out of the continental tournament without a point.
The former Nigeria international believed his side’s failure to defend well caused the defeat to the North Africans.
“It was a good game and both teams gave it their all,” Amuneke said in a post-match press conference.
“We started well but suffered from defensive errors that the Algerians took advantage of. I congratulate them on qualifying.”
The Taifa Stars, who made a return to the tournament after a 39-year absence, lost their opening game to Senegal 2-0 before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to their East African neighbours Kenya.
Tanzania have now lost all but one of their six games in the Africa Cup of Nations, with the only exception being a draw against Ivory Coast in March 1980.