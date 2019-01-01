Afcon 2019: Super Eagles looking to finish on a high – Iwobi

The Super Eagles will go head-to-head against the Carthage Eagles in the battle for bronze

Nigerian playmaker Alex Iwobi is in a bullish mood ahead of their (Afcon) third-place match against at Al-Salam Stadium on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles lost to a last-gasp free-kick from Riyad Mahrez last Sunday to end their hopes of taking home the continental diadem. The forward believes the game against the Carthage Eagles will afford the players the 'chance to go back home with their heads lifted', despite their failure to play in the final of the tournament.

“We have one last game and we will try to win it,” Iwobi told the media in the pre-match presser.

“Yes, we didn’t reach the final, but playing for third place is also great.

“I believe that I delivered a great performance and it’s not over yet.

“The rest of the players know that we still have a chance to go back home with our heads lifted.”

have never lost against Tunisia in four games in Afcon. They will face each other for the third-place game in Afcon for the second time after 1978 - back when the Super Eagles won 2-0.