Afcon 2019: Riyad Mahrez 'proud' to lead Algeria to glory
Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez is delighted to guide his country to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The North African nation defeated Senegal 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Friday, thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah’s strike in the second minute of the encounter.
Mahrez played in all of the Desert Foxes’ matches in Egypt as they maintained a seven-game unbeaten run on their way to the continental triumph.
After securing Algeria’s second Afcon title, the Manchester City midfielder who scored three goals in the tournament took to social media to celebrate.
“I am proud to have captained this team and the millions of Algerians who supported us all through the tournament. African Champions!,” Mahrez tweeted.
Fier d'avoir été le capitaine de cette équipe & des millions d'Algériens qui nous ont supportés jusqu'au bout partout dans le monde 🇩🇿💚 Champions d'Afrique !!!! Tahia Djazair #elhamdulillah #TeamDZ @LesVerts pic.twitter.com/CyCyrIF56o— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 19, 2019