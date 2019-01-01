Afcon 2019: Belmadi gave us confidence against Tanzania - Ounas

The young forward was handed his third cap by the 43-year-old coach and he impressed scoring twice at the 30 June Stadium

Adam Ounas believes ’s overwhelming performance against follows the confidence Djamel Belmadi has in them.

Belmadi left many of his usual starters on the bench and handed chances to some of his fringe players who have had limited playing time in the competition, including the forward.

Ounas impressed by scoring his first goals for the Desert Foxes to help them secure a 3-0 victory over Tanzania on Monday night.

“Our manager gave us a shout of confidence and in the end we scored three goals tonight,” Ounas said in a pre-match press conference.

“I am happy with the performance we will go to the next round at full strength.”

With the victory, Algeria topped Group C with nine points from three games and will await their opponents in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Desert Foxes have won the African title only once, in 1990, and hope to secure the trophy for the second time in their history.