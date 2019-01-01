Afcon 2019: Nigeria’s Troost-Ekong dedicates goal to son
William Troost-Ekong enjoyed an Africa Cup of Nations night to remember after scoring the winner in Nigeria’s 2-1 triumph over South Africa.
The defender scored the decisive goal in the final minute after Bongani Zungu had erased Samuel Chukwueze’s first-half strike.
It was a telling contribution from Troost-Ekong, after he was unable to prevent Cameroon from scoring two goals in the Round of 16.
He is all smiles again now, though, following his second international goal – which he dedicates to his first child Oscar.
“I am happy for Troost-Ekong, he dedicates his goal to his son Oscar and we are all happy for him,” a delighted coach Gernot Rohr told media.
Victory over Stuart Baxter’s side mean Nigeria continue their dominance over Bafana Bafana, and they will face either Cote d’Ivoire or Algeria in the semi-final on Sunday.