Afcon 2019: Nigeria to play Algeria in semi-finals

The Desert Foxes have set up a date with the Super Eagles in the last-four stage after seeing off Ivory Coast on Thursday

will lock horns with in the semi-final of the 2019 .

With the score tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes of football, Algeria defeated Ivory 4-3 via penalty shoot-out to advance to the semi-finals.

They will battle the Super Eagles at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday for a place in the final of the continental showpiece.

On Wednesday, Gernot Rohr's men advanced into the last four after edging 2-1 in Cairo.

The two countries have met six times on the international scene with Nigeria unbeaten in a run of five wins and a draw.

Algeria last won the tournament in 1990 - their first and only triumph on the continental stage while Nigeria have won the title three times in 1980, 1994 and 2013.