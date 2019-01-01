Afcon 2019: Mikel out, Jamilu Collins in, Adullahi Shehu restricted to light training ahead of Cameroon clash

The right-back picked up a hamstring injury in the Super Eagles’ unconvincing win over Burundi, but could be ready to face the Indomitable Lions

Shehu Abdullahi was kept to light duties in training on Wednesday, despite coach Gernot Rohr insisting the right-back will be fit to face .

The Bursaspor man suffered a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Burundi, and was working alone as the Super Eagles continued preparations for Saturday’s Round of 16 clash.

Initial fears over his availability were allayed by Nigeria’s medical staff on Sunday, and he received the all-clear to take part in the encounter, although precautions are likely to be taken given his recent injury history.

Jamilu Collins, meanwhile, is available for selection having joined the rest of the squad for full training.

Captain John Obi Mikel, however, was nowhere to be found at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport – where the three-time African champions are perfecting strategies for Clarence Seedorf’s men.

The 32-year-old strained his knee in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Madagascar and will be out of the Round of 16 clash, and could miss the rest of 2019.

The showdown at the Alexandria Stadium will be the seventh encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations, with a perfectly balanced record between the sides (two wins for each team and two draws).