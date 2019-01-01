Afcon 2019: Madagascar are capable of winning - Anicet Abel

The Barea midfielder believes the giant-killing squad can surprise people at the ongoing championship in Egypt after dismissing DR Congo on penalties

Abel Anicet believes Madagascar remain capable of winning the 2019 after sending Democratic Republic of Congo packing on Sunday.

The debutants reached the quarterfinal of the competition with Anicet the hero in the 4-2 penalty shoot-out triumph over Florent Ibenge’s men, after scores stood at 2-2 at 120 minutes.

Marcel Tisserand and Yannick Bolasie were the villains as they failed to beat goalkeeper Melvin Adrien from the penalty mark.

After his man-of-the match honour, the Razgrad midfielder noted his side’s fine run in proves they can challenge for the trophy.

“I would like to thank everyone because it is a pleasure to win this kind of award. I appreciate my teammates because without them, this won’t be possible,” Anicet told the media.

“We are happy with this victory and it shows that we are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Article continues below

“Now that we have scaled the Congolese hurdle, we will work very hard for our next game. With our players and great staff, we’ll do everything to go as far as we can.”

With this, Madagascar have become the first team to remain unbeaten in their first four games in the Africa Cup of Nations since Libya in 1982.

They face either orTunisia on Thursday for a chance to reach the last four of the competition.