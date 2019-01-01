Afcon 2019: How Africa reacted to Algeria knocking out Ivory Coast
Algeria squeezed into the last four of Afcon after beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties at New Suez Stadium in Egypt on Thursday night.
The match was locked at 1-1 after extra-time. Sofiane Feghouli placed Algeria ahead in the 20th minute, before Jonathan Kodija equalised in the 62nd minute.
Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty during regulation time at the beginning of the second-half for Algeria, so he will be relieved this mistake didn't cost his nation victory.
We take a look at how the continent reacted to Algeria progressing to the last four right here. As one Tweet expressed, Algerians were so excited Twitter itself broke, but nothing could stop Africa hanging on for social media to get back online and then Tweet their feelings on the game.
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CIVALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OCLWoHnY9Z— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Let me declare upfront, I’m supporting @MezahiMaher and #LesVerts in this game. He’s been behind #BafanaBafana in the last two matches. We need to see 🔥 on Sunday at Cairo stadium. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Fzb3Npabpw— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 11, 2019
In Algiers, supporters have taken over neighborhood stadiums to watch the match on a big screen. pic.twitter.com/9IgsC0mlXU— Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) July 11, 2019
🇨🇮🇩🇿 | The Algeria squad have had a look round the Suez Stadium. #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/8expZUJ6Mc— DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 11, 2019
This is Algeria... 🇩🇿#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/8cxgGYz4jy— DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 10, 2019
algeria scored🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ycYh7WW9oB— nari PENTAGON FIRST WIN (@taegibbies) July 11, 2019
whats wrong with this referee?? He's favouring algeria so much😠😩#CIVALG #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/NRVEeummzz— Manuell Milimo🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@emmanuel_milimo) July 11, 2019
ALGERIA AHEAD ⚽— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 11, 2019
Sofiane Feghouli has slotted home the opening goal for #LesFennecs against Ivory Coast!
Watch LIVE > https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/1w9bg2LEc3
#CIVALG Penalty Shoot outs— Felipe GDS Maximeilla (@Lewanjoski) July 11, 2019
Algeria 🇩🇿 ✔✔✔✔
Ivory coast 🇮🇪 ✔✔❌✔
The scenes in Finsbury Park as #Algeria put out Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations! Traffic stopped, flares, fireworks in the street. And this is only the quarter final.— Andrew Carrick (@EdFella) July 11, 2019
Twitter really tried to deny my Algeria celebration/Love Island commentary— Randa A. (@randaaimour) July 11, 2019
Super eagles will now face Algeria national team for the semifinals at AFCON— Johnpaul odo (@Johnpaulodo2) July 11, 2019
Brooo Algeria winning that game broke twitter— Zidane (@ZineddineDaif2) July 11, 2019
What a game. The best showing at the tournament so far. Algeria deservedly go through. Best team in the tournament by some distance. Cote D'Ivoire's best game in the tournament. But Algeria's far too strong right now. Should go all the way. #AFCON2019— C.C (@TheBarcaCrypts) July 11, 2019
And again, Algeria 🇩🇿 made it to the Semi-finals.— Ella Okeys (@e_okeys) July 11, 2019
It's Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Algeria 🇩🇿
Who takes the lead on to the finals??#AFCON2019#TotalAFCON2019#TotalAFCON2019#ALGCIV
Lets gooooooooo Algeria! Yess!! 🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿— ايمان (@imanesthename) July 11, 2019
Nigeria Algeria it is!— Steve Ogbode (@ogbode_) July 11, 2019
Mouthwatering super match to look forward to!#TotalAFCON2019
my neighbours are watching the ivory coast v. algeria match (bc algerian) and the latter just won and holy shit they just erupted— anna ♡ 九条天 (@neunterhimmel) July 11, 2019
ok now i know how we sound when germany wins a match sjsnsns