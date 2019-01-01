Afcon 2019: How Africa reacted as Bafana Bafana will face Egypt in Round of 16
Mali's 1-0 victory against Angola meant Bafana Bafana are through to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
South Africa will face hosts, Egypt in the Last 16 round and we've included the Twitter reaction of fans anticipating the clash.
Even though Bafana lost two group games and only managed to score one goal in three games, there are some fans who believe they can upset Egypt.
Then there are critics who don't believe South Africa deserved to go through. The supporters on Twitter were surprised Bafana still managed to progress despite their poor form.
You can read the reactions from South Africa, together with celebratory messages from Mali fans here.
Probably the biggest disappointment of the tournament I think… Second-highest ranked side in Egypt, but they’ve been awful. https://t.co/ulR4Ea7KMX— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 2, 2019
Caption this? 🤔— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 2, 2019
Meanwhile in Egypt, Bafana Bafana are in the last 16:— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 2, 2019
Egypt 🇪🇬 vs South Africa 🇿🇦
Madagascar 🇲🇬 vs DRC 🇨🇩
Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Cameroon 🇨🇲
Senegal 🇸🇳 vs Uganda 🇺🇬
Algeria 🇩🇿 vs Guinea 🇬🇳
Morocco 🇲🇦 vs Benin 🇧🇯
Mali 🇲🇱 vs Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮
Ghana 🇬🇭 vs Tunisia 🇹🇳#TotalAFCON2019
The group stage is officially over, and here's Group E.— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Mali and Tunisia qualify, as Angola and Mauritania bid farewell to #TotalAFCON2019 from the group stage. pic.twitter.com/XyiAn34NXB
There you go 🇿🇦 @BafanaBafana yes 💃🏿— Vina (@alfavina) July 2, 2019
Well now, Bafana are through via the back door and they will face the hosts Egypt!!! Daaaaamn!!! #TotalAFCON2019— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) July 2, 2019
I wish 😭 https://t.co/W5RBUrg8jU— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 2, 2019
FullTime #Angola 0-1 #Mali #Ismailia #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/PTA2TXOBsz— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) July 2, 2019
🚨ITS EGYPT VS @BafanaBafana ON SATURDAY🚨— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 2, 2019
Can Baxters Boys Shock the Continent
And eliminate Egypt
South Africa Are In The Last 16 #AFCON2019 #SABCFootball @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/iRJMKBI85s
Mauritania and Tunisia are goalless and Mali leads Angola by an odd beautiful goal while England vs USA is a humdinger of an encounter, A MUST WATCH.— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) July 2, 2019
ENGLAND 1 USA 2
Suez stadium is 👌#MTNTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ZOaDAEYYko— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
From one defender to another 🇿🇦 https://t.co/c0g8v71Imb— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 2, 2019
Dankie Mali !!— La _ klate (@la_klate) July 2, 2019
Kodwa
MABENA MABENA vs EGYPT pic.twitter.com/Ivms792K9R
Okay Mali 🇲🇱 did the job and Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 is through...BUT we playing against Egypt 🇪🇬 in the next round pic.twitter.com/EH3z1RuCaF— Bathong_ssTumza••• (@tumelo_irvin) July 2, 2019
#BafanaBafana progressed to round of 16, courtesy of #Mali— Mr P : I Am An African (@perseverancem) July 2, 2019
Results:
#Angola 0 - 1 #Mali
#Mauritania 0- 0 #Tunisia
Thank you Mali for taking Bafana Bafana to the next stage.— Ndivhuwo (@ndibuwo3) July 2, 2019
#AFCON2019 Knock-Out stages. Let the tournament begin. ⚽🏆🌍#FunnetworkTV📺 #Nigeria #Egypt #algeria #mali #senegal #southafrica #tunisia #cameroon #ghana #southafrica #tunisia #cameroon #ghana #benin #uganda #morocco #madagascar #DrCongo #ivorycoast pic.twitter.com/UXpCLUHCNp— FunnetworkAfrica📺 (@funnetworkTV) July 2, 2019
#qualified 🇲🇱. La Team #Marketing ce soir au Village CAN pour supporter les #Aigles et faire la promotion de la Tombola #CAN_Sewa. Avec #Sewa c’est nos #Clients qui gagnent. @Orange_Mali pic.twitter.com/W9121i0A2w— @Bintou Koné (@Bintou39933334) July 2, 2019
Bafana Bafana into the last 16...Egypt we are ready for you. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LAzUwkdmfq— Sesele T🐦 (@t_sesele) July 2, 2019
If bafana bafana beat Egypt, they will go all the way to win the trophy.— Cyril Ipuseng NKHI (@Cyriliam) July 2, 2019
Bafana Bafana will knock out the host Nation Egypt I believe in our boys 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KVHWarddq4— Ntoyakhe Ndlovu eQhudeni (@NdlovuNtoyakhe) July 2, 2019